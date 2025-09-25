Trump claims Turkey ready to stop buying Russian oil

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Turkey is ready to stop buying Russian oil.

While meeting with the media at the White House, Trump said he would not answer to the question of whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stop importing oil from Russia. "I don’t want to say that, but if I want him to, he will," the US leader said.

"I believe he can stop that," he continued. "You know why? Because he can buy from a lot of other people."

In his opinion, it would be a lot harder for Hungary and Slovakia to stop buying Russian oil.