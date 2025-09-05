Telegram and WhatsApp should stay in Russia, Kremlin believes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The presence of foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia will incentivize new national platform Max to innovate and get better, so it makes sense not to ban them, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I think we should keep them, yes, of course," he said, when asked whether Telegram and WhatsApp should remain in Russia.

"They should stay in Russia. Max must have competition. I am convinced that without competition Max will not be able to develop."

Popularity among Russians

Peskov believes that Russians should want to move over to the Max platform themselves.

"In order for Max to truly become a developed service that millions and tens of millions of our fellow citizens want to download themselves, it must constantly evolve and not stand still," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, the national messenger "still has a long way to go in this regard. But there must be competitors."

Max is a Russian digital user services platform that provides a messenger service that allows users to make audio and video calls, text, create voice messages, send large files, and transfer money.

The platform integrates unique business services in the format of mini-applications and chatbots, allowing users to solve everyday tasks.

The situation with messengers

In August, the Roskomnadzor watchdog partially restricted calls in the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers, as they have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money from people, sometimes even wrangling Russians into sabotage and terrorist activities. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media promised to restore access to call services if Russian legislation requirements are met.

