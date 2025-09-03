Ukraine's state budget expenditures exceed revenues by $25 bln in eight months

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine exceeded revenues by $25 bln in the first eight months of this year, Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Chairwoman Roksolana Pidlasa said.

During this time, Ukraine used 2.5 trillion hryvnia ($60.4 bln) from the general fund of the state budget whereas its own revenues amounted to 1.45 trillion hryvnia ($35 bln), she noted.

The head of the budget committee commented on significant expenses for servicing the country's national debt. "When expenses exceed revenues by more than 1 trillion hryvnia, which is equivalent to more than $25 bln, it is impossible to talk about reducing international aid or domestic borrowing. This situation will persist until the end of active military actions," Pidlasa said.