Nuclear industry remains crucial for Russia’s defense capabilities, other fields — Putin

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The nuclear industry remains key to ensuring Russia’s defense capabilities and the development of many other fields, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with nuclear industry workers.

"The nuclear industry remains one of the most important areas for us. These areas are well known - defense capabilities, science, education and the energy sector. And their number is growing to include related fields, where these unique knowledge and technologies can be allied," Putin noted, when asked what the main idea of the future of the nuclear industry should be.

According to the president, it’s a major achievement that Russia has been able to create "a branch of knowledge, an industry and technology, which are part of the foundation of the very Russian state at the current stage." "It all began 80 years ago. We have come a long way in terms of development, making unique achievements, and I would like to congratulate you on that and wish you further success," the head of state concluded.