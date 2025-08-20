Azov-Black Sea ports to be included in Russian transport system

NOVOROSSIYSK, August 20. /TASS/. All the existing and looking-forward ports of the Azov-Black Sea Region should be included in the integrated transport system of the country, aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at the meeting on implementation of the national marine policy in coastal areas of the region.

"It is important as soon as possible to integrate all the ports of the Azov-Black Sea Region with the unified transport system of Russia and ensure their efficient operation, including definition of their role in marine interregional and international cargo transportation," Patrushev said.

Resolution of these tasks and "creation of conditions for operation of the river-sea type vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin and development of new export routes with countries of the Global South will also facilitate development of the North-South international corridor," he added.