MOEX Index surpasses 3,000 points first since April 28, 2025

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has surpassed 3,000 points for the first time since April 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 1:22 p.m. Moscow time (10:22 a.m. GMT), the MOEX and RTS indices were up by 0.78% at 3,000.64 points and 1,185.06 points, respectively. By 1:32 p.m. Moscow time (10:32 a.m. GMT), they had narrowed gains to 0.76% as they traded at 2,999.94 points and 1,184.78 points, respectively.

On August 11, the MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker exceeded 3,000 points as morning trading session started for the first time since April 28, 2025.