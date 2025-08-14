Rosatom grateful to IAEA experts at ZNPP for reliable reports — CEO

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Rosatom is grateful to the experts from the IAEA Secretariat who are stationed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and providing the agency’s leadership with accurate updates on the fires, strikes, and overall situation, the state corporation’s CEO, Alexey Likhachev, said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We continue our cooperation with the IAEA. We are grateful to the members of the mission working at the ZNPP for providing the agency’s top management with accurate information about what is happening. They are, of course, documenting the strikes, fires, and shelling. We look forward to welcoming [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi to Moscow in September. I am confident that we will reach a unified assessment and common position on the plant with the IAEA, including at the highest level," he noted.

On August 13, Rosatom reported heavy shelling of the industrial zone and ZNPP facilities, noting that attacks on the plant and surrounding areas have intensified over the past month.

Earlier, Likhachev said that Grossi had accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the domestic nuclear industry during World Atomic Week. The IAEA chief is tentatively scheduled to visit Russia on September 25-27.