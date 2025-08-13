Annual GDP growth in Russia totals 1.2% in 1H — ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP grew by 1.2% in the first half of 2025 in annual terms, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"According to Rosstat’s preliminary estimation, GDP growth in Q2 2025 totaled 1.1% after 1.4% in Q1. In the first half of 2025 economic growth amounted to 1.2%, as assessed by Russia’s Economic Development Ministry," the report said.

Maintained tight monetary conditions in the second quarter were accompanied by a continued cooling of the economy.

"The main contribution to the slowdown was made by lower rates of domestic demand, which was reflected in a significant slowdown in inflation from a peak of 10.3% in March to 8.55% as of August 11," the ministry said.