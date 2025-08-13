Russia’s oil exports up 1% in July, IEA says

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian exports of oil and petroleum products increased in July 2025 by 1% in monthly terms to 7.29 mln barrels per day (bpd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its August report.

Crude oil supplies actually stayed flat in terms of their volume, while volumes of petroleum products increased by 2%. Export revenues increased by 7% month on month or by $930 mln amid higher prices and reached $14.32 bln.

At the same time, Russian revenues from oil exports in July are $2.1 bln smaller than the level of last July, the agency said.

According to the IEA assessment, Russia lowered production by 30,000 bpd monthly to 9.2 mln bpd of oil in July.

Urals oil prices were below the price ceiling of $60 per barrel but the discount against the North Sea Dated oil dropped to about $11.9 per barrel, which is one of the lowest values since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.