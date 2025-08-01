Oil price slows decline by almost 1 p.p. after Trump's words about nuclear submarines

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2025 delivery on the London ICE exchange slowed its decline by almost 1 percentage point, according to trading data. A possible reason was the statement by US President Donald Trump about the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines "to appropriate regions" allegedly due to the statements of the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

According to the exchange data at 07:52 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent fell by 3.26% to $69.44 per barrel.

By 07:57 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures slowed their decline and were trading at $69.92 (-2.59%), while WTI futures contracts for September 2025 delivery were down 2.55% to $67.63 per barrel. According to the exchange at 08:15 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent futures contract accelerated their decline again and were trading at $69.6 (-3.04%). WTI futures for September 2025 delivery also accelerated their decline and were losing 3.04% to $67.29 per barrel.

Earlier Trump wrote of Truth Social that he'd ordered two American nuclear submarines to move "to appropriate regions " allegedly because of the statements of Medvedev.

On July 28, the Russian politician wrote in the X social network that Trump, threatening Russia and declaring a reduction in the timeframe for the Ukrainian conflict settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war.

On July 31, he called on Trump not to forget about the danger of the "dead." In this way, he commented on the American leader's words about the Russian economy, as well as criticism of himself, in his Telegram channel. "About the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "entering dangerous territory" - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the "walking dead", and also how dangerous a "dead hand" that does not exist in nature can be," Medvedev wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Dead hand" in the West during the Cold War was the name given to the Soviet "Perimeter" system, which provided a guaranteed retaliatory massive nuclear strike in the event of aggression against the USSR.