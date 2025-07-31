VTB Group’s IFRS net profit rises 1.2% to $3.5 bln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. VTB Group’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 280.4 bln rubles ($3.5 bln) in the first six months of 2025, up 1.2% compared with the same period in 2024, according to the group’s financial statements.

Net profit for the Q2 totaled 139.2 bln rubles ($1.74 bln), compared with 141.2 bln rubles ($1.76 bln) in the Q1 of 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the group’s total assets stood at 35.7 trillion rubles ($445.6 bln), marking a 1% decline since the beginning of the year. VTB’s total loan portfolio (before provisioning) reached 23.9 trillion rubles ($298.3 bln), up 0.7% over the six-month period. Loans to individuals declined by 3.8% to 7.5 trillion rubles ($93.6 bln), while loans to corporate clients rose 2.9% to 16.4 trillion rubles ($204.7 bln). As a result, the share of retail loans in the total loan portfolio stood at 31% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 33% at year-end 2024.

Customer deposits across the group decreased by 3.1% in the first half of 2025, amounting to 26.1 trillion rubles ($326 bln). Deposits from individual customers rose 4.5% from the start of the year to 13.6 trillion rubles ($169.7 bln) as of the reporting date, while corporate deposits fell 10.3% to 12.5 trillion rubles ($156 bln). The share of retail deposits rose to 52%, up from 48% at the end of 2024.

VTB’s provisioning expenses in the first half of 2025 totaled 109.8 bln rubles ($1.37 bln), up 74.8% year-on-year. Personnel and administrative expenses amounted to 247.4 bln rubles ($3.09 bln), increasing 16.6% compared with the same period last year, driven by planned investments in technology and transformation, as well as the scaling of the retail business.