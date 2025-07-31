Global gold demand in Q2 surges to $132 bln — WGC

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Global demand for gold in the Q2 of 2025, including over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, rose by 3% year-on-year to 1,249 metric tons, according to a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). In value terms, total demand for gold surged by 45% to $132 bln.

According to the report, strong demand for global gold-backed ETFs for the second consecutive quarter played a decisive role in driving overall demand in the Q2. Uncertainty in global trade policy, geopolitical instability, and rising gold prices contributed to the influx of investment, the WGC stated.

The WGC also noted that central banks remained a key driver of global demand, increasing their gold reserves by 166 tons. Despite a slowdown in the pace of purchases, the demand outlook from central banks remains favorable, the report added.

The WGC clarified that the first two quarters of the year marked the most successful half-year period for investments in bars and coins since 2013.

The average quarterly price of gold stood at $3,280.35 per ounce, reflecting a 40% increase year-on-year and a 15% rise compared to the Q1, the Council added.