Investments in Russian economy to continue growing in 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Investments in the Russian economy will continue growing but at a smaller pace than during the las two years, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

The investment activity remains high, in particular because of the government support in priority sectors, Nabiullina stressed. "We expect investments to grow this year but their growth rates will be lower than during two prior years," she said.

At the same time, the Bank of Russia needs to make sure that current inflation decline in Russia is "recovery and not relief of symptoms," the head of the regulator added.