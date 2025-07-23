Russia increases wine exports by 19% in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. In the first half of 2025, Russia’s wine exports rose by 19% in value terms, reaching approximately $2.6 mln, according to the federal Agroexport Center.

"According to expert estimates, during the first six months of 2025, Russian wine exports exceeded 1,800 tonnes, amounting to around $2.6 mln. Over the same period last year, the export volume totaled more than 1,500 tonnes, valued at approximately $2.2 mln. Compared with the corresponding period in 2024, exports increased by 16% in physical volume and by 19% in monetary terms," the report stated.

It was noted that the top three importers of Russian wine by volume are China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.

Agroexport also reports that the upward trend in wine exports is largely driven by shipments of sparkling wines, with export volumes rising to China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Thailand, and other countries.