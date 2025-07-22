Russia overtakes Germany in beer production, becomes top suds maker in Europe

BERLIN, July 22. /TASS/. Russia moved into the top-five beer producers globally in 2024, overtaking Germany, which fell to sixth, Bavaria-based BarthHaas company said in its report seen by TASS.

Russia produced 90 mln hectoliters of beer in 2024, while Germany lagged behind by more than seven mln hectoliters. Russia is now the top beer-producing country in Europe. The volume of beer produced in Russia grew by 7.4 mln hectoliters (by almost 9%), representing the lion’s share of incremental growth in Europe.

China, the US, Brazil and Mexico occupy the top four positions, in that order. China leads the pack by a wide margin, accounting for 18.2% of global beer output. Beer production globally is characterized as stable but has been trending slightly downward in recent years.

In the meantime, Germany remains the world’s leading hops grower. The country accounted for 41% of global production in 2024. The US is second with a 35% share on the global market.