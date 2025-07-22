IEA lowers 2025 gas production forecast for Russia, expects 2.6% growth in 2026

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised its forecast for gas production in Russia in 2025 downward in its latest gas market report, cutting it to 690 bln cubic meters from the previously projected 692 bln cubic meters.

According to the IEA’s estimates, Russia’s gas output this year will amount to 690 bln cubic meters, up from 685 bln cubic meters in 2024. Meanwhile, the agency’s first forecast for 2026 projects a 2.6% increase in Russian gas production, reaching 708 bln cubic meters.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported that total gas production in Russia, including both natural and associated petroleum gas, declined by 3.4% year-on-year in the January-May 2025 period, totaling 289.1 bln cubic meters.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously stated that gas production in Russia rose by 7.6% in 2024 to 685 bln cubic meters, driven by increased exports, higher domestic demand, and the development of the petrochemical sector. He also noted that Russia intends to boost gas output in 2025.

According to the baseline forecast by the Ministry of Economic Development, gas production in Russia is expected to reach 695.4 bln cubic meters in 2025 and 709.1 bln cubic meters in 2026. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that while the Russian government is currently maintaining its production forecast, it is likely to be revised.

The International Energy Agency had previously estimated Russia’s gas production to increase by 7.4% in 2024, reaching 685 bln cubic meters.