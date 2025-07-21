Norilsk Nickel revises production forecast for this year

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has revised downward its production forecast for this year and plans to produce from 196,000 to 204,000 metric tons of nickel, the Russian mining and metals company said.

The new forecast stands at 343,000 - 355,000 metric tons for copper production, 2.68-2.73 mln Troy ounces for palladium, and 645,000-662,000 Troy ounces of platinum.

The company plans a number of major repairs for the purpose of increasing reliability of key process equipment and will continue adaptation to operation of new import substituting mining equipment, Senior Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Alexander Popov said. "As a result of that, we slightly lower the production outlook for nickel and copper for this year and leave the forecast for platinum group metals production actually without significant changes against the earlier released one," he said, cited by the company.