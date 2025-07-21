Trump to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil — Senator Graham

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina), who is listed in Russia’s registry of terrorists and extremists, announced that US President Donald Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

"Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India, and Brazil," the senator said in an interview with Fox News. According to him, these countries purchase about 80% of Russia’s oil.

According to Graham, these countries will have to choose between the American economy and Russia.