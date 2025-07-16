Weekly inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.02% — statistics

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.02% from July 8 to 14, 2025, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported.

Inflation totaled 0.79% a week earlier.

Consumer prices ticked up by 0.81% from the start of July and by 4.61% year to date.

In the food segment, fruits and vegetable prices dropped by 2,3% in average, specifically by 7.2% for beet,5.9% for potatoes, 5.5% for cucumbers, 5.3% for white cabbage, 2.3% for onions, 1.9% for bananas, 1.8% for tomatoes, and 0.5% for carrots. The prices also lost 1.3% for hen eggs, 0.5% for canned meat for infants, and 0.3% for butter, granulated sugar and millet. The rise in prices was recorded for apples (1.6%) and margarine (0.3%).

Motor gasoline prices gained 0.4% and diesel fuel prices stayed almost flat.