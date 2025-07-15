Russia increases fertilizer exports by 8% in first half of year

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian companies increased exports of mineral fertilizers by 8% in the first half of 2025, reaching 22.7 mln metric tons, according to a statement from the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers.

"Mineral fertilizer exports totaled 22.7 mln metric tons from January to June 2025, which is 8% higher than the same period last year," the statement reads.

Earlier, Head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev noted that mineral fertilizer production in Russia could grow by 3% this year to 65 mln metric tons, while exports could rise by nearly 5% to 44 mln metric tons - both figures expected to set new records.

Last year, Russian fertilizer producers set all-time highs in both production (63 mln metric tons) and exports (42 mln metric tons).