Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with moderate upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 2.73% to 2,714.14 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 2.09% to 1,090.96 points. The yuan dropped by nine kopecks to 10.864 rubles.

"Stocks of the Seligdar gold miner took the lead in growing in the stock market after the release of operating results for the first six months of 2025," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.