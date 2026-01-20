Russia in talks on visa cancellation with Malaysia, Bahrain and Kuwait

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia is holding talks on cancellation of visas with Malaysia, Bahrain and Kuwait and on introduction of the group visa-free regime with India and Vietnam, according to pre-reads for the strategic session on the foreign economic activity.

"Visas with China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan were canceled last year within the framework of the visa policy. Negotiations on the visa-free regime are underway with Malaysia, Bahrain and Kuwait, and on the group visa-free travel with India and Vietnam," the documents indicate.

The direct air service with Saudi Arabia and the Philippines kicked off. More flights to Vietnam are being made. In total, about 40 destinations were opened and there is still a huge potential in developing ties with India, according to pre-reads.

"The goal in tourism is to increase the inbound tourist flow to 16 mln people by 2030 in accordance with the task set by the president. Partner countries are being chosen on the basis of the analysis of the potential of their outbound tourism and the average spend. The effort is underway on the path of achieving the target, as evidenced by incremental growth of traffic by 12% last year. The bulk of expected incremental growth is associated with tourists from China, India, Persian Gulf and Southeast Asian countries," the documents specify.