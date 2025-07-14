China-Russia trade volume falls by 9.1% to $106.48 bln in January-June

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between China and Russia amounted to $106.48 bln in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 9.1% year-on-year decline, according to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs.

The published figures show that Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 8.4% over the six-month period, totaling $47.16 bln. Imports from Russia fell by 9.6%, amounting to $59.32 bln.

As a result, Russia’s trade surplus for January-June reached $12.16 bln, falling by 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

In June, the total trade turnover between China and Russia stood at $17.6 bln, roughly the same as in May. Chinese exports rose 2.2% month-on-month to $8.28 bln, while imports from Russia declined by 2.9% to $9.32 bln.

The bulk of Russian goods supplied to China by value consists of crude oil, natural gas, and coal. Other key exports include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China, in turn, exports a broad range of products to Russia - from automobiles, tractors, computers, and smartphones to industrial and specialized equipment, as well as children’s toys, clothing, and footwear.

In 2023, China-Russia trade grew by 26.3% to $240.11 bln. In 2024, the two countries set a new record, raising the figure to $244.81 bln.