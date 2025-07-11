Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 5.4% YOY in H1 2025 — regulator

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports dropped by 5.4% year on year to 425.2 mln metric tons in January - June 2025, the Association of Commercial Seaports said on its website.

"The cargo turnover of Russian seaports declined by 5.4% over six months of 2025 against the like period of the last year and amounted to 425.2 mln tons," the Association said.

According to its data, dry cargo throughput totaled 204.4 mln metric tons (-7.4% annually). Bulk goods throughput stood at 220.8 mln metric tons (-3.4%).

Transshipment totaled 334.4 mln metric tons for exported goods (down 5.8%), 20.9 mln metric tons for imported goods (+1.1%), 36.4 mln metric tons for transit cargo (+5.9%), and 33.5 mln metric tons (-14.4%) for cargo in coastal transportation.

The freight turnover of seaports dropped by 6.7% to 44 mln metric tons for the Arctic basin, by 3.2% to 135.8 mln metric tons for the Baltic basin, 11.9% to 123.5 mln metric tons for the Azov-Black Sea basin, and by 36.7% to 3.1 mln metric tons for the Caspian basin. The freight turnover of seaports in the Far Eastern basin gained 1.8% to 118.7 mln metric tons.