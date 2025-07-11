MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The total volume of investments in the economy of Russia’s Belgorod region is projected to exceed 1 trillion rubles ($12.86 bln) by the end of 2025, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in an interview with TASS.

"By the end of 2025, the total volume of investments in our region’s economy should surpass 1 trillion rubles ($12.86 bln), which is a rather significant figure for a small region with a population of 1.5 mln people," he stated.

According to the governor, the key priorities for the regional authorities are maintaining control over the current operational situation, protecting the population, and sustaining the pace of the Belgorod Region’s development. "It seems to me that, as of today, we are managing to cope with these challenges," Gladkov added.

The governor had earlier emphasized the role of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government in supporting those affected by the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region. According to him, more than 20 bln rubles ($257 mln) were allocated from the federal budget in 2024 alone to assist local residents and businesses in the Belgorod Region.

A presidential decree introduced a regime in the region that allows for the relocation of residents from hazardous areas, enhanced law enforcement, and the imposition of special entry procedures for certain territories.