Fico "not very optimistic" about EU agreeing on duties with United States

BRATISLAVA, July 2. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico "is not very optimistic" about the possibility of the European Union reaching an optimal agreement on duties with the United States, he said.

"I'm not very optimistic. [The US duties] can have a huge [negative] impact on the automotive products [in the EU countries] and related production in Slovakia," the prime minister told reporters.

The agreement is to be signed by July 9.

Fico said that on July 4 a special meeting of the government of the republic will be held to discuss the consequences for the national automotive industry from the introduction of the US duties.

Media reported that Slovakia is one of Europe’s the largest automakers, hosting factories of the world's leading automotive companies. A significant part of the cars produced in the country are intended for the American market. The contribution of the automotive industry to Slovakia's GDP is about 10%.