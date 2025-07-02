Financial congress of Bank of Russia to be held in St. Petersburg in early July

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. The Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia with participation of top officials of the Central Bank, government authorities, leading Russian financial institutions and the expert community will be held in St. Petersburg from July 2 to 4, according to the official website of the event.

The business program this year provides for two plenary sessions on July 2, the first day of the congress. Speakers will discuss conditions necessary for sustainable economic growth and the role of the macroeconomic policy in forming such conditions at the plenary session on the economy. The second discussion will be dedicated to trends and development prospects of the Russian financial market.

The forum participants will cover a broad range of topics in the next two days, on July 3-4, including the key midterm challenges for the Russian economy, current risks for the financial system, development potential and drivers of the capital market, banking regulation priorities, and others.

