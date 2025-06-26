National currencies stand at 93% in payments among EAEU countries — Putin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Payments in national currencies of member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union reached 93%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The total volume of mutual trade inside the association doubled to $97 bln, and 93% of settlements among our countries are made in national currencies," Putin stressed.

The Eurasian Economic Union celebrated its tenth anniversary on January 1, the Russian leader noted. "It certainly became stronger during that time and established itself as a successful integration association. The common economic potential of countries of the group of five has strengthened significantly, and the EAEU rightfully became firm as one of key centers of global development," Putin said.