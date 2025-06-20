Civilian innovations should be promptly introduced into defense industry — Putin

/Updates with more details/

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for rapidly integrating civilian innovations into the defense industry.

"It is necessary to quickly introduce civilian innovations into the defense and security sectors. Wherever possible, we must ensure synergy between the defense industry and the civilian sector and arrange the output of dual-purpose products," the president said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Today it is not even necessary to arrange this process because some things are dual-purpose products by definition and are needed in maritime and river equipment, aircraft-building, electronics, medical equipment production, agriculture and so on," the Russian president stressed.

The technological focus is one of the principles of structurally renewing the economy and bolstering Russia’s sovereignty, Putin pointed out.

"At all the stages, from development and production to logistics, procurement and supplies for particular military units, it is necessary to constantly analyze technological and organizational innovations," the Russian president stressed.