Russia-Belarus trade turnover rises from $35 bln to nearly $51 bln over five years

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus has grown from $35 bln to nearly $51 bln over the past five years, with Moscow remaining Minsk’s primary trading partner, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said during a roundtable discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our countries are showing strong growth in mutual trade. Over the past five years, we have increased our trade turnover from $35 bln to nearly $51 bln. According to our data, in the first quarter of 2025 we also recorded a 3% increase compared to the previous year. For Belarus, Russia is the main trading partner, and this relationship is a special one," he said.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that these ties have become particularly close and trusting under the current circumstances.

