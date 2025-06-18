Gazprom, SPP discuss Russian gas supplies to Slovakia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and CEO of Slovakia’s SPP Wojtec Ferenc had a working meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Issues of Russian gas supplies to Slovakia were discussed at the meeting," the Russian gas giant said.

SPP is the top supplier of natural gas in Slovakia and is engaged in sales and purchases of natural gas and electricity, and in gas transportation and storage. Slovakia holds 100% of company’s shares.