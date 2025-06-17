Russia's trade with friendly countries has grown by 1.5 times in 4 years — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia's trade turnover with friendly countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America has grown by 1.5 times in four years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a strategic session on the development of transport infrastructure.

"Trade turnover with friendly countries has also grown - with Asia, with Africa, with Latin America. Over the past four years, by almost one and a half times," he noted.

The Prime Minister also stressed that in connection with sanctions restrictions, Russia is rebuilding all the main routes for the movement of goods.

"We are expanding the North-South corridor to increase the accessibility of promising sales markets, creating related infrastructure, including port infrastructure, in the Azov-Black Sea and Eastern directions," Mishustin said.

He also added that the capacity of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways had been increased to 180 million tons.

In addition, work is underway to build a high-speed Moscow-St. Petersburg railway with a length of almost 680 km.

The Prime Minister added that more than 9 trillion rubles ($114 bln) from the budget have been allocated for systemic support of the events included in the national projects Efficient Transport System and Infrastructure for Life.