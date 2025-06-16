Hungary, Slovakia blocked Brussels plan to reject Russian energy resources

BUDAPEST, June 16. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia blocked the European Commission's plan rejecting Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel at the EU energy ministers meeting, but efforts are still needed to cancel this initiative, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"I spoke against this decisions and Slovaks said they did not support it also. The struggle continues and therefore we will definitely discuss this issue many times more in different places," Szijjarto said, streamed by M1 television.

Firstly, this plan will lead to a rise in energy prices in Europe and will do harm to the economy of the entire European Union, the minister noted. Secondly, it is absolutely unacceptable in the environment of the military conflict between Israel and Iran, which can create the threat to energy security globally, Szijjarto stressed.

"That is why we put forward the initiative today that the European Commission does not propose legislation aimed at prohibiting Russian energy resources. This legislation required the decision of the EU Council on Energy and we vetoed it today together with Slovakia," he added.