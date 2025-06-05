Far Eastern terminal to double transshipment in Vanino port

KHABAROVSK, June 5. /TASS/. Daltransugol will scale up the coal throughput capacity in the terminal located in the Far Easter port of Vanino to 32.8 mln metric tons per year, Director of the company Vladimir Dolgopolov told reporters.

"We have the throughput of about fifteen million [tons] annually. However, we had an important event yesterday. We opened a railroad section that will help us now to transship up to 32.8 mln tons per year. We will not nevertheless stop at the achieved results, we are moving further, to increase the capacity to 40 mln tons," Dolgopolov said.

Test shipments showed that the company can transship the volume of 32.8 mln metric tons and even more, he added.