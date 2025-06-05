Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with mixed dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.7% to 2,856.61 points. The RTS Index lost 0.1% to 1,137.28 points. The yuan lost four kopecks over the day to 10.968 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index largely had moderate incremental growth, being traded in the middle of the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points. The telephone conversation between Russian and US presidents took place yesterday evening; investors hailed continuation of contacts at a summit level with the United States," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,800-2,950 points tomorrow.

The market will focus on news from the Bank of Russia. The regulator’s Board will hold a meeting where the key rate issue will be considered.