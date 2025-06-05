Gazprom Neft creates chemicals increasing oil recovery factor

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Professionals and partners of Gazprom Neft have created and tested Russian chemicals to enhance hydrocarbons recovery, which further increased the oil recovery factor by 21 percentage points, the Russian oil producer said.

The company also registered patents on modern materials for polymeric surfactant flooding. "A scientific and industrial eco system has been created, which will be able to create a new industrial segment for implementation of technologies of chemical methods for oil recovery enhancement with support of the state. Their full-scale rollout will enable to bring additional oil reserves into development and give a second wind to dozens of brownfields in West Siberia," Gazprom Neft added.