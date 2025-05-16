Two new tugboats join fleet of Kamchatka's maritime rescue service

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian national ensign was flown on two new tugboats of the Kamchatka Region's Maritime Rescue Service, the region's Governor Vladimir Solodov posted on Telegram.

"<...> The Russian national ensigns were flown on new tugboat rescue vessels - the Uzon and the Pechakh, which the Kamchatka Maritime Rescue Service had received. Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit participated in the ceremony via video conference," the governor wrote.

The new vessels were built in Russia and are designed to serve the Northern Sea Route and Kamchatka as its eastern gateway, the governor said, expressing confidence with the new tugboats the region will independently ensure the navigation safety, will perform rescue and other complex missions.