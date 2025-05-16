Russia ranks second after US in EU gas imports value in Q1

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia ranked second in the Q1 of 2025 after the United States in terms of share in the total value of gas imports to the European Union, accounting for 18.2%, despite the complete halt of pipeline gas transit through Ukraine since the beginning of the year, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

Russia became the EU’s second-largest gas supplier in terms of value in January-March, with an 18.2% share compared to 19.4% during the same period last year. Altogether, the EU purchased around 4.5 bln euro worth of gas from Russia in the Q1, which is 28% more than a year earlier.

The United States topped the list with 28.2% of the EU gas import value through its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, totaling nearly 7 bln euro. Algeria came in third with a 16.3% share and gas exports to Europe valued at 4 bln euro. Norway ranked fourth with a 12.5% share and 3.1 bln euro in exports. Azerbaijan rounded out the top five with a 5.3% share and 1.3 bln euro worth of gas supplies.