Trade turnover between China, Latin America first exceeds $500 bln — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 13. /TASS/. China’s trade with Latin American countries in 2024 for the first time exceeded $500 bln, which is tens of times higher than at the beginning of the 21th century, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Last year trade between the People’s Republic of China and Latin American first exceeded $500 bln, which is more than 40 times higher than at the beginning of this century," he said at the opening of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum.

China and Latin American countries "help each other to cope with difficulties," he added. "We are united in cooperation, and we bravely take responsibility," Xi noted.

As per the General Administration of Customs of China, trade turnover between China and Latin American countries grew by 6% in 2024 to over $518 bln.