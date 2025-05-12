Over 60 people die in aviation accidents in Russia in 2024, up three-fold from last year

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The number of deaths from aircraft accidents in Russia rose nearly three-fold in 2024 to 64 as compared to the previous year, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in a report for 2024.

Thus, according to the report, there were 40 aviation accidents, including 18 air crashes, in 2024. Sixty-four people died in these accidents. In 2023, twenty-one aviation accidents killing 20 people were reported.

As many as 46 aviation accidents were registered in member countries of the agreement on civil aviation and the use of airspace in 2024, with 75% of them being caused by human error, the IAC said.

The IAC also included crashes involving cargo-carrying helicopter drones for the first time ever in its report. According to preliminary data, these accidents were caused by technical malfunctions.

In all, the IAC conducted 74 investigations in 2024, closing 39 of them. "Despite the growth in the number of aviation accidents and probes launched in 2024, the IAC has been reducing the percentage of unfinished investigations for the second year in a row thanks to performance boosting measures," the report underlined.