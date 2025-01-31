Government authorized fuel producers to export gasoline by February 28

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian government extended the temporary restriction of gasoline exports by February 28, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS.

"Until February 28," the office said. The measure at the same time will not apply to deliveries made directly by producers of petroleum products.

The restriction was in effect earlier until late January 2024.

The decision was made, according to earlier reports, to keep the situation stable in the domestic market, support refining economics, and counter gray exports of motor gasoline.