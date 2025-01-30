Russia to remain top wheat exporter as of this agricultural year-end

ALMA-ATA, January 30. /TASS/. Russia will keep the top position in wheat exports as of the end of this agricultural year [from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 - TASS], Deputy Minister Maxim Titov told reporters.

"Concerning wheat exports, we have already exported about 30 mln metric tons of wheat in this season. It is more than any of our competitors is able to export in the season. The nearest competitor - this is the European Union. I think it will export about 30 mln metric tons, what we have already exported. We still have several month in advance and the quota is plus 11 mln metric tons more, starting from February 11. So I think we will not lose the leadership definitely," the official said.

Russia ranked first by wheat exports as of the end of the last agricultural season from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. In total, 72 mln metric tons of grain were shipped to international markets, including 54.1 mln metric tons of wheat.