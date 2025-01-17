Chinese firms boost coal production by 1.3% in 2024 to 4.76 bln tons

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. Coal production by Chinese coal companies reached 4.76 bln tons in 2024, having increased by 1.3% compared with 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported.

In December, coal output amounted to 440 mln tons (up by 4.2% in annual terms), according to the report. Those rates are 2.4 percentage points higher than in November.

The average volume of China’s coal production equaled 14.15 mln tons per day in December, according to figures released. During the year the country imported 540 mln tons of coal, up by 14.4%, the report said.

Russia’s coal exports to China has been on the rise. In 2023, Russian supplies gained more than 50% (to over 100 mln tones) whereas China’s total purchases of coal feedstock from other countries amounted to 474.41 mln tons, up by 61.8% compared with 2022.