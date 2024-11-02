Russian stock market indices growing on Saturday — market data

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Saturday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index surged by 0.76% to 2,594.38 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.65% to 837.81 points. The yuan rate added 0.06% to 13.67 rubles.

"The ruble halted the decline. Oil prices slightly attempted to approach $75 per barrel of Brent, while the sentiment in general remains suppressed by a dramatic key rate increase and a tough signal of the Central Bank for the December meeting," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says in a comment.

The next week can be volatile in international markets. "A string of important events awaits us - the election of the US President, meetings of the Fed, OPEC+ and the China’s National People’s Congress. Global moves may be echoed in the domestic market also through commodities prices and the dollar index," the expert added.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,550-2,650 points on Monday. The Euro area PMI for October will be released on Monday.