KazMunayGas, Tatneft to start drilling of exploratory well in Kazakhstan in November

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The Kazakh oil and gas company KazMunayGas and Russia’s Tatneft will start drilling of an exploratory well at the Karaton Podsolevoy site in Kazakhstan’s west, the press service of the company said in a statement.

"Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov has had a meeting with Director General of Tatneft Nail Maganov. At the meeting they discussed the course of preparations for drilling of the first exploratory well at the Karaton Podsolevoy site at a depth of 5,500 meters. Drilling works are scheduled to begin in November 2024," the statement reads.

The Karaton Podsolevoy site is located in Atyrau and Mangistau regions near JSC EmbaMunayGas’ active fields.

Earlier, the republic’s authorities said that KazMunayGas and Tatneft would set up a joint venture for geological exploration works on the Karaton Podsolevoy subsurface site.