Russian Finance Ministry suggests 5% duty above 200 euro limit in cross-border trading

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry suggests setting the 5% customs duty in cross-border trade when the 200 euro threshold is exceeded, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The Russian Finance Ministry suggests setting the 5% customs duty rate when exceeding the 200 euro threshold. This duty will be collected in such case from the full value of the goods," he said.

The renewal of the export duty is not discussed, Sazanov told reporters on the forum sidelines.

"The issue of renewing the ruble rate-pegged export duty is not discussed. Corporate income tax rates will be increased from the next year. Accordingly, we assume there will be no ruble rate-pegged export duty in the next year," the deputy minister added.