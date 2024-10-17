International alliance of industrial parks to be created with Russian participation

MINERALNYE VODY, October 17. /TASS/. An international alliance of industrial parks and special economic zones will be created with participation of the Russian Association of Industrial Parks, Executive Director of the Association Denis Zhuravsky said at the InRussia forum.

"We have started noticing the demand for services on industrial property management from foreign countries in recent years. An international alliance of industrial parks and special economic zones is being formed around our association. We plan signing an agreement with a special economic zone of Uzbekistan on joining this alliance," Zhuravsky said.

Such cooperation will enable expanding presence of Russian business abroad, he noted. "We actually talk about the export infrastructure. The sites where Russian producers focusing on overseas deliveries can accommodate their production facilities," Zhuravsky said. "This enables entering markets of the whole world," the executive director added.

Cooperation in this area is underway with more than ten countries, he said.