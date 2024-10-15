Price of Brent oil down below $74 per barrel on ICE first since October 3

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery has fallen below $74 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 3, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 12:02 p.m. Moscow time (9:02 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 4.6% at $73.9 per barrel.

By 12:14 p.m. Moscow time (9:14 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 4.48% trading at $73.99 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was down by 4.67% at $70.38 per barrel.

Earlier, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery dropped below $75 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 2, 2024. As of 8:03 a.m. Moscow time (5:03 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 3.33% at $74.88 per barrel.