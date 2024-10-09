Images generated by AI in 18 months equal to volume of photos made over 150 years

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The volume of images created by the generative artificial intelligence in eighteen months is equal to the volume of photographs made by photographers during 150 years, according to the presentation of Sberbank CEO Herman Gref.

The Kandinsky neural network by Sber has already generated over 300 mln images to date, Gref said. "It does not generate merely applied images but it is also used already in industry processes for the design of spaces, the architecture of buildings, the design of cars, trains, and so on," he added.

Sber plans to earn about 450 bln rubles ($4.6 bln) from artificial intelligence rollout, Gref said.