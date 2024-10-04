Russian Prosecutor-General's Office files lawsuit against Shell, its subsidiaries

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor-General's Office has filed a lawsuit against Shell and a number of its subsidiaries in the Moscow Arbitration Court, according to the court case file.

Named in the suit are Shell Global Solutions International B.V., Shell Exploration And Production Services B.V., Shell NefteGaz Development LLC, Shell International Exploration and Production B.V., Shell Sakhalin Services B.V., Shell Energy Europe Limited, Shell, Shell Sakhalin Holdings B.V.

Gazprom Export, the Russian Energy Ministry, the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project Sakhalin Energy, Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., which was previously the operator of the project, as well as the government of the Sakhalin Region, act as third parties.

The specifics of the lawsuit were not disclosed. It was filed on October 2 and has yet to be accepted.

Shell was originally a 27.5% stakeholder in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project. In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree making Russia’s Sakhalin Energy LLC the operator of the project instead of Sakhalin Energy. Japanese Mitsui and Mitsubishi agreed to maintain their stakes in Sakhalin-2, while Shell said that it was pulling out of the project.

Novatek showed interest in Shell’s piece of the Sakhalin pie, receiving permission to buy it, but the deal was never finalized. As a result, the share went to the Sakhalin project company, a Gazprom subsidiary.

Previously Gazprom’s share in the project was 50.00000001%, and today it is 77.5%.